DATCP Announces 2021 Wisconsin Cranberry Board Election Results

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the 2021 Wisconsin Cranberry Board election results. Gabriella Liddane of Tomah and Robert N. Detlefsen of Wisconsin Rapids have been re-elected and will serve another three-year term as elected members of the Wisconsin Cranberry Board.

About the Wisconsin Cranberry Board The Wisconsin Cranberry Board is co​mposed of seven producers from across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of about $500,000 in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin cranberry producers. This funding is used to support the cranberry industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown cranberries.

DATCP administers elections for all Wisconsin market orders. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

