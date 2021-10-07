Nursing Assistants, Medication Aides, and the Approval of Nursing Assistant and Medication Aide Training Programs (216-RICR-40-05-22)

Brief statement of Reason for Finding Imminent Peril :

On March 9, 2020, Governor Gina Raimondo declared a state of emergency for the State of Rhode Island “due to the dangers to health and life posed by COVID-19.” Seventeen months later, on August 19, 2021, Governor Daniel McKee declared a further state of emergency “due to the dangers to health and life posed by the [COVID-19] Delta Variant and other emerging [COVID-19] variants.” As of October 7, 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the State’s health care system, gravely exacerbating a pre-existing shortage of health care workers, including nursing assistants. The lack of nursing assistants jeopardizes the ability of the State’s health care system to provide critical care. This emergency regulation is meant to avoid the imminent peril posed by the lack of nursing assistants by taking advantage of the CMS blanket waiver of certain nurse aide training and certification requirements to provide for emergency temporary nursing assistant licensure.