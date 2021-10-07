Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the Swearing-In of Melanie Anne Egorin as Assistant Secretary for Legislation

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra swore in Melanie Anne Egorin as Assistant Secretary for Legislation. Egorin most recently served as the Deputy Staff Director for the Health Subcommittee and professional tax staff for the Committee on Ways and Means in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Melanie Anne Egorin brings deep-rooted experience from a quarter-century career focused on health policy, including 15 years as a public servant on Capitol Hill and at the Government Accountability Office. From my previous service on the Ways and Means Committee, I saw firsthand that Melanie takes an approach to policy that is evidence-based and grounded in the patient experience. As the Biden-Harris Administration and HHS face a range of challenges from expanding health care, to tackling health inequities, to responding and recovering from COVID, Melanie's insight and perspective will be invaluable. I congratulate Melanie on her well-deserved confirmation.”