Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,174 in the last 365 days.

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the Swearing-In of Melanie Anne Egorin as Assistant Secretary for Legislation

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra swore in Melanie Anne Egorin as Assistant Secretary for Legislation. Egorin most recently served as the Deputy Staff Director for the Health Subcommittee and professional tax staff for the Committee on Ways and Means in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Melanie Anne Egorin brings deep-rooted experience from a quarter-century career focused on health policy, including 15 years as a public servant on Capitol Hill and at the Government Accountability Office. From my previous service on the Ways and Means Committee, I saw firsthand that Melanie takes an approach to policy that is evidence-based and grounded in the patient experience. As the Biden-Harris Administration and HHS face a range of challenges from expanding health care, to tackling health inequities, to responding and recovering from COVID, Melanie's insight and perspective will be invaluable. I congratulate Melanie on her well-deserved confirmation.”

Image

You just read:

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the Swearing-In of Melanie Anne Egorin as Assistant Secretary for Legislation

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.