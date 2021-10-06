"I decided to go back to work when I played golf 13 days in a row," retired California Supreme Court Justice Ming Chin said. "There's no way that I can continue this golf schedule. I was having a great time, really enjoying it. But I said, 'I have to have something else productive to do.' It was an easy decision."
Retired Supreme Court Justice Ming Chin Takes on New Role as a Neutral
