Travel over the historic streets of Phoenix in two new Arizona Memory Project collections

 

PHOENIX – A partnership with the Phoenix Public Library has resulted in two new postcard collections on the Arizona Memory Project, both exploring the streets and businesses of Phoenix’s bygone days. The Van Buren Street and Downtown Phoenix collections both come from the Susan Arreola Postcard Collection in the Arizona Room of the Phoenix Public Library. Filled with images of Phoenix’s busiest motor courts, inns, diners, other businesses, and government buildings, these collections provide a look back at Arizona’s capital city from the 1910s to the 1980s. A broader look at American history can be found in the letters written to family and friends on the back of some of the postcards.

“Phoenix Public Library is pleased that one of the Arizona Room’s cornerstone collections will be available for more visitors. The postcards that make up the Susan Arreola Postcard Collection, especially the ‘Van Buren Street’ volume is an interesting and entertaining way to experience a unique piece of Phoenix’s history”, states Rita Hamilton, Phoenix City librarian.

Researchers of Phoenix history on the Arizona Memory Project can view these and future Phoenix Public Library collections indefinitely and on any digital device at http://go.azsos.gov/phxpublib.

For questions about this or any digital collection, or for cultural institutions interested in sharing collections on the Arizona Memory Project, contact [email protected].

The Arizona Memory Project provides free online access to the wealth of primary sources in Arizona archives, museums, libraries, and other cultural institutions. The Arizona Memory Project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.         

