ArtrevSol and YBP Entertainment Presents: JBoiYBP | "Dope" | Music Service

I ain't got no rap check trap cleared six figures Heard yeen really gettin no money he jus another cap ni—a” — JBOIYBP

GRIFFIN, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtRevSol & YBP Entertainment presents JBoiYBP The Griffin, GA. native is back with his new single " Dope "; a street anthem straight out of the trenches.Drawing inspiration from the struggle and the hustle, JBoiYBP hops on the Dj C3nturii produced banger to give the streets the Quality Street music they have been waiting for.Tune in with Jboiybp on ALL Social and Streaming platforms.ALL Links: linktr.ee/jboiybpContact Info: ybpbizz@gmail.com

