One-Day Closures Planned for I-81 (Grantville) Rest Area Restrooms in Dauphin County

​Maintenance scheduled on water purification system

Harrisburg, PA –Motorists in Dauphin County are advised the restrooms at the northbound and southbound I-81 (Grantville) rest areas in East Hanover Township are scheduled to be closed for approximately one day each so work can be performed on the facilities’ water purification system. The rest areas are located just south of Exit 80 (Route 743/Grantville/Hershey).

The northbound rest area restrooms will be closed Wednesday, October 13. The southbound rest area restrooms will be closed Wednesday, October 20. Closures will begin at approximately 6:00 AM and remain in place for one day.

There will be no access to the rest area buildings. However, parking areas will remain open.

The next available rest area on northbound I-81 is at Mountain Top at Mile Marker 156, several miles north of I-80. The next available rest area on southbound I-81 is at Newville at Mile Marker 38, near Carlisle.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

