I-95 North Lane Closure Monday for Barrier Construction between Girard, Allegheny Interchanges in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA — Northbound Interstate 95 will be reduced from three lanes-to-two between the Girard Avenue and Allegheny Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia, on Monday, October 11, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, for barrier construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work zone because delays are expected. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

The barrier construction is part of the $315.7 million project currently underway through 2023 to reconstruct southbound I-95 between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges.

For more information, visit PennDOT's 95 Revive website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

