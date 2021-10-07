PennDOT to Reopen Right Lane on I-76 West Ramp to U.S. 202/U.S. 422 Following Sinkhole Remediation in Upper Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – The right lane on the collector-distributor ramp from westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) to U.S. 202/U.S. 422 in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, is scheduled to reopen by 5:00 AM Wednesday, October 13, following sinkhole repair under a project to remediate several sinkhole locations on the interstate around the U.S. 202 Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

On Tuesday, October 12, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, crews will remove the existing barrier to reopen the right lane, which has been closed to traffic since August 3. Sinkhole remediation work on the left lane, which closed to traffic on June 1, was completed in early August.

While both westbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) ramp lanes will reopen to traffic by 5:00 AM Wednesday, October 13, there will be additional lane closures during the week of October 18 for milling, paving and line striping operations. During these operations, motorists can expect to encounter a right or left lane closure from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for at least two overnights.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County is the general contractor on the $9.6 million sinkhole remediation project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

