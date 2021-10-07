October 7, 2021 - Texas HireAbility 2021 Campaign Events Help Texans with Disabilities Connect with Employers, Find Meaningful Careers

Date: October 7, 2021

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) is partnering with the Texas Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities and Texas Workforce Solutions for the 2021 Texas HireAbility campaign to raise awareness about the benefits of hiring people with disabilities. Each October, in conjunction with National Disability Employment Awareness Month, TWC and its partners conduct a statewide series of disability awareness promotions and hiring events to connect employers with this untapped talent pool.

“People with disabilities bring talent, commitment, and innovation to the workplace which enriches our communities and brings Texas closer to ending the middle skills gap,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The HireAbility campaign provides us a chance to raise awareness and increase opportunities for individuals with disabilities to find meaningful careers.”

The October 28th Texas HireAbility Employer Forum will feature companies that lead on disability inclusion and Americans with Disabilities Act experts who will provide best practice examples for employers who want to hire these talented individuals as part of our state’s reopening and economic recovery. The forum will also feature the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities’ Lex Frieden Employment Awards which recognize the outstanding efforts of individuals advancing disability inclusion.

“I encourage all Texans to join us in celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month by engaging with Texas HireAbility events and webinars during October and year-round,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “We can each do more to ensure that individuals with disabilities are welcomed and supported at work, and valued for the contributions that they make.”

This year the Texas HireAbility campaign celebrates its fifth anniversary and coincides with National Disability Employment Awareness Month ( NDEAM ). The theme of this year’s national campaign is ‘America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion.’

“Texas employers benefit greatly from the skills, perspective and experience of a diverse and inclusive workforce,” said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Many Texas employers large and small make inclusion a priority in their workplace everyday. Through our Texas Hireability campaign, we celebrate those employers who are leading by example and invite other Texas employers to learn more about disability inclusion.”

Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services provides customized services for individuals with disabilities so they may obtain, maintain, or retain employment. If you are a Texan who has a disability that has prevented you from finding or maintaining employment, reach out to a local office near you at twc.texas.gov/VRNearMe or self-refer at StartMyVR.

To find a Texas HireAbility hiring event or webinar near you, please visit https://twc.texas.gov/partners/texas-hireability#texasHireabilityEvents.

