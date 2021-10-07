The story behind the creepy clown holding a "What Haunts Me" sign in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Haunted Brew Fest is an unforgettable experience you don’t want to miss”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viewer photos and videos started coming into Newsrooms this week showcasing a creepy clown. This clown video started to go viral when someone captured a video of it and put it on TikTok - https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM814FedW/. The first video was sent to news stations on Monday. It showcased a clown holding a sign that reads “WHAT HAUNTS ME?” The clown was sitting at a bus stop near N. Academy Boulevard and Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs. Although the clown was sitting casually... His smile wasn’t very inviting. Then on Tuesday, more pictures, from a distance, started coming into news stations of the creepy clown.
Media outlets started making some calls trying to track down the origin of the clown, but it wasn’t long before a viewer reached out to several news stations giving the name of the clown as “Bubbles”, along with a few more details on this mysterious clown. Turns out this was a marketing campaign for an upcoming event called the "Haunted Brew Fest” in Colorado Springs on Oct 16th, 2021. The sign “WHAT HAUNTS ME” was a social media contest - asking citizens to come up with the most creative answer on “What Haunts Bubbles” for a chance to win tickets to the Haunted Brew Fest! Bubbles the clown is the brainchild of Tapia Advertising’s president - Phillip Tapia. “After not doing the event because of the Covid19 shutdowns in 2020, I had to come up with something creative to make people aware of my event!”
Colorado Springs Haunted Brew Fest is an unforgettable experience you don’t want to miss! The Haunted Brew Fest will feature over 100 beverages, from 50 of the best breweries, wine distributors and distilleries around the region.” Tickets are on sale now!
