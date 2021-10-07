Skreeneo Promotes Smart Safe Station II, Safety Compliant Kiosk Protected By Kleantouch Antibacterial Protection Screen

The Interactive Safety Station Kiosk Offers contactless people counter, equipped with Face Mask Detection and Autonomous Disinfectant Management System

PARIS, FRANCE, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PARIS, FRANCE (October 7, 2021) – Skreeneo, the popular smart screen signage and solutions company, will be promoting two innovative products, Smart Safe Station II™ and Kleantouch™, at GITEX FUTURE STARS in Dubaï, starting October 17th, 2021. These products are necessary for most businesses in order for them to adapt to sanitary safety measures and new compliance needs.

The Smart Safe Station is the first touchscreen kiosk combining both interaction and safety through contactless hand sanitizer distribution and face mask detection. The terminal’s 24” touchscreen is covered with Kleantouch, a proprietary anti-viral & anti-bacterial thin film, that prevents the spread of microorganisms on hands and surfaces. This fully customizable Smart kiosk is managed through a cloud-based digital signage platform, allowing for innovative and interactive customer experiences. It can be utilized for hybrid menu display/ordering, location directories, companies' reception desk, trade show safe check-ins, and so much more…

How does Kleantouch work?

Kleantouch™ is an antibacterial and virucidal patented film developed for touchscreen technologies. It is specifically designed for touchscreen reactivity and fluidity, and is thin, clear, and resistant. The proprietary Kleantouch treatment is composed of silver ions acting as a barrier to bacteria. When the ions come into contact with the bacteria, they prevent them from growing and multiplying, leading to their total destruction. It provides permanent protection against germs proliferation and remains active for a minimum of five years. The kiosk requires no human intervention during that period of time (no staff required to clean the interactive kiosks).

Smart Safe Station is currently available for purchase: € 4,490.00 until December 31st, 2021.

About Skreeneo

Skreeneo provides safe smart screens and digital solutions that ensure health protection for its end-users. Through creative, innovative and interactive experiences, the Skreeneo team continuously aims to provide its clients with advanced digital processes ensuring ongoing and long-term growth of their businesses.