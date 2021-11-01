Submit Release
Next Day Access Victoria, British Columbia New Franchise Location

(Left) Sean Pollard and (right) Al Santos, Owner of Next Day Access Victoria

Next Day Access Victoria, British Columbia opens its doors to customers in need of accessibility and mobility solutions

I want to increase the quality of life for others by now hopefully being preemptive and preventing injuries.”
— Al Santos
VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access is pleased to announce the grand opening of its second Canada location in Langford, British Columbia. The Next Day Access Victoria, British Columbia franchise, which will provide accessibility and mobility solutions to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, is owned by Al Santos.

Next Day Access provides a variety of solutions to help people of all ages who have temporary or permanent injuries, veterans who have become disabled, and seniors aging in place. Some of the services include product installation, in-home safety consultations, home and bathroom modifications, rental, and rent-to-own programs for non-custom products. 

Santos brings many years of experience as an Advanced Care Paramedic in educational and managerial roles, spending most of his career in Canada and the Middle East. After over 30 years in paramedicine, he felt that he wanted to do more by providing accessibility and mobility solutions to customers with unique needs.

"Next Day Access is a natural fit for me. In my career, I saw many patients struggle to stay in their homes safely due to a lack of accessibility and mobility. I witnessed firsthand many injuries over the years that were in part caused by homes not being safely modified for changing health needs," says Santos. When asked why he chose the Next Day Access brand, he felt that the business and product offerings are a perfect fit to continue helping those in need enjoy the comfort of their home while being safe.

Anyone with mobility-related disabilities who may need a temporary or permanent solution or wishes to age in the comfort of their own home can now turn to a locally owned and operated business in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. The new Next Day Access location is backed by a national brand they can trust to meet all their needs in an expert and professional manner. In addition to the British Columbia franchise, Next Day Access has additional locations in Canada and the United States.

Al Santos
Next Day Access
+1 866-932-0456
