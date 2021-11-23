Intel Experts Call New Geopolitical Thriller "A Page-Turner by Authors Who Could Sit on the National Security Council”
RED DECEPTION By Ed Fuller & Gary Grossman
Forget ‘ripped from the headlines,’ because RED DECEPTION threatens to write its own! … a riveting tale that hones in on our greatest fears and takes us right to the brink in breathless fashion.”UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Masters of international intrigue, Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman are back with their latest, timely geopolitical thriller, RED DECEPTION (Beaufort Books). When terrorists bomb bridges across the country and threaten the Hoover Dam, the vulnerability of America’s infrastructure becomes a matter of national security. But Dan Reilly, a former U.S. Army intelligence officer, predicted the attacks in a secret State Department report written years earlier – a virtual blueprint for disaster that was somehow leaked and is now in the hands of foreign operatives.
— Jon Land, USA Today bestselling author
With Washington distracted by domestic crises, Russian President Nicolai Gorshkov sends troops to the borders of Ukraine and Latvia, ready to reclaim what he feels is Russia’s rightful territory. Tensions in Europe threaten to boil over as a besieged American president balances multiple crises that threaten to upend the geopolitical order. With the U.S. at the mercy of an egomaniacal leader, and reporters and covert agents on his tail, Reilly may be the one man who can connect the dots before an even bigger catastrophe unfolds.
Blending career insight with first-hand knowledge of global politics, Fuller and Grossman have once again drawn a chilling portrait of the fragile fault lines in Europe and the players poised to seize power.
Edward Bradstreet, Special Agent, Department of Homeland Security Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), calls RED DECEPTION “an in-depth and realistic ground-level view of the type of asymmetric nation-state sponsored threats faced by the agencies tasked with protecting the United States both domestically and abroad.”
Adds Barry Kibrick, host, national PBS series Between the Lines: “RED DECEPTION is so prescient, filled with deep insights into the real worlds of espionage and politics, while giving us a window that sheds light onto the darkest aspects of political intrigue and human nature.”
RED DECEPTION along with the first book in the series, RED HOTEL, are available in all formats at favorite retailers and online sites. The audiobook, narrated by P.J. Ochlan, is available at Audible and iTunes.
ED FULLER is CEO of Laguna Strategic Advisors, a global consortium providing business consulting services worldwide. He has served on business and charitable boards during his 40-year career with Marriott International where he was chief marketing officer followed by 22 years as president and managing director of Marriott International. Under his management, the international division grew from 16 to 550 hotels in 73 countries with 80,000 associates and sales of $8 billion. Upon retirement, Fuller has served on five university boards and taught as adjunct professor for MBA and undergraduate students. He blogged for Forbes and other tourism and lodging industry media. His book, You Can't Lead with Your Feet on the Desk, has been printed in English, Japanese and Chinese. Fuller served as captain in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany and Vietnam and received the Bronze Star and the Army Commendation medals. He and Gary Grossman are co-authors of the Red Hotel series, including the 2018 thriller Red Hotel and the 2021 release, Red Deception, soon to be followed by Red Chaos.
GARY GROSSMAN is a multiple Emmy Award winning TV producer, a journalist, columnist, media historian and the author of Executive Actions, Executive Treason, Executive Command, and Executive Force. In addition to the bestselling Executive series, Grossman wrote the international award-winning Old Earth, a geological thriller. With Ed Fuller, Grossman has collaborated on the globe-hopping RED HOTEL series. Grossman has contributed to the New York Times and the Boston Globe, and was a columnist for the Boston Herald American. He covered presidential campaigns for WBZ-TV in Boston. As TV producer and writer, his series and specials have appeared on 40 networks including NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, Fox, History Channel, A&E, Discovery, PBS and National Geographic Channel. He served as chair of the Government Affairs Committee for the Caucus for Producers, Writers and Directors, and is a member of the International Thriller Writers Association and Military Writers Society of America. He is a trustee at Emerson College and serves on the Boston University Metropolitan College Advisory Board. Grossman has taught at Emerson College, Boston University, USC, and currently teaches at Loyola Marymount University.
Deb Zipf
Meryl Moss Media Group
+1 203-895-3096
deb@merylmossmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Red Deception Trailer