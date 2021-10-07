Americord Welcomes Casey Stoneman Roberson as New Director of Marketing and Brand Development
Casey Stoneman Roberson will lead all marketing initiatives in collaboration with R&D and sales to further position Americord as the trusted industry leader.
I’m delighted to be joining Americord at this time, especially when there is such a focus on innovation, growth, and product development.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americord Registry, a leading provider of stem cell and cord blood storage, today announced Casey Stoneman Roberson has joined the company as Director of Marketing and Brand Development. Stoneman Roberson joins from Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group where she led a team focused on developing the digital brand experience and increased engagement. As Americord’s Marketing & Brand Development Director, Stoneman Roberson will lead all marketing initiatives in close collaboration with research and development and sales to further position Americord as the trusted industry leader.
— Casey Stoneman Roberson
“We are thrilled to have Casey join the Americord family,” Charlie Boyer, COO of Americord said. “We look forward to her leading us in the continued evolution of the Americord brand and working in partnership with R&D and our product development teams. Innovation is at the forefront of our brand, and we are committed to continuously find new ways to help our clients and their families lead longer, healthier lives.”
“I’m delighted to be joining Americord at this time, especially when there is such a focus on innovation, growth, and product development,” said Stoneman Roberson. “We have the unique opportunity to truly do good and make significant contributions to the future of stem cell research and cord blood banking. And I’m excited to be a part of the Americord team making this future become reality.”
Stoneman Roberson joins the team with more than 10 years of combined experience in elevating brands with strategic marketing initiatives. Throughout her career she has led the creation of hundreds of custom campaigns, driving substantial website traffic growth and resulting in significant social media engagement. Stoneman Roberson has dual Bachelor's degrees in Public Relations and Graphic Design from Virginia Tech.
----------------------------------------
About Americord
Americord is the industry leader in preserving stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue, and the amniotic membrane of the placenta, allowing parents to help keep their families healthy for life by preserving cells for future use. Americord also develops therapeutics from these tissues to improve clinical outcomes for the general population. Americord is registered with the FDA and is committed to operating within the highest ethical and regulatory standards.
For more information, please contact:
Spencer Jacobson, Marketing Automation Manager
spencerj@americord.com
americordblood.com
Spencer Jacobson
Americord
+1 866-951-5652
email us here