Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Celebrates 23rd Year as the Spa Industry’s Leading Show in West Palm Beach, FL

IECSC Unveils the Power of Social Media, Live Video, CBD, and Other Innovations During Annual Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) – a trade show and conference dedicated to spa owners, managers, estheticians, cosmetologists, massage therapists, and other industry professionals – will be held at the Palm Beach Convention Center, October 10-11, 2021. Celebrating its 23rd year in Florida as the leading spa & wellness event, IECSC also takes place annually in New York, Chicago, and Las Vegas.



The 2021 show features 20 business boosting conference classes, such as Using TikTok + Instagram Reels for Beauty, The Importance of CBD and Hemp Skincare, Lash Lift 101, Mastering the Client Consultation, Gaining Confidence in Chemical Peels, and Leveraging Live Video for More Clients.

There is also a six-hour seminar, Your Profitable American Spa, that focuses on how to run a spa successfully. Attendees have access to 34 product focused classes that are included with the purchase of exhibit hall admission, covering topics such as cryotherapy, LED light therapy, microneedling, skincare, facials, and peels.

Over 100 participating companies include new and innovative brands, as well as industry leaders such as Éminence Organic Skin Care, Celluma, Circadia, CryoConcepts, Hush & Hush, HydraFacial, Image Skincare, ORGAID, Procell Therapies, Repêchage, SilcSkin, Sorella Apothecary, ToGoSpa, and more.

One of the highlights this year will be Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay joining Jill Birkett, vice president, Wellness Group at Questex, organizer of IECSC, in this year’s Opening Ceremony ribbon cutting on Sunday, October 10th at 10:00am.

“We are very excited to host IECSC Florida in West Palm Beach for the first time and look forward to engaging the spa community with educational workshops, hands on demonstrations on the latest techniques and treatments, and introducing them to over 100 exhibitors on the show floor with the top brands in skincare,” said Birkett.

Spa professionals may register to attend via iececflorida.com for this two-day event.

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and a partnership with America Spa, IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies.



About Questex

Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

