Cool Stuff Planet Launches Website that Lists Cool and Innovative Products Available Online
New site is one-stop center for interesting and geeky gift ideasUNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cool Stuff Planet today announced the launch of its website that highlights off-the-beaten-path items available on the internet. Cool Stuff Planet has a mission to list everything cool and different for customers looking for something that not everyone has.
“We are a team of geeks and tech-savvies who like to share with others the cool things that we find online,” said a spokesperson for Cool Stuff Planet. “Especially things that can make someone smile and bring joy. Not only can people buy these products for themselves, but they can also buy them as gifts for their friends, family and colleagues. We want this to be a one-stop-shop for people who appreciate cool, innovative and geeky items. Cool Stuff Planet curates out-of-the-box products that are interesting and, sometimes, actually weirdly interesting. This is your destination for the fascinating.”
Every product listed has a link to an official website where visitors can purchase products they find especially interesting. Users will be directed to e-commerce sites such as Amazon and eBay. Effectively, Cool Stuff Planet digs deep to curate a very special offering of the bizarre and loved, with everything in between. The site also encourages designers, artists and manufacturers to submit their products so that its customers can find them. If items meet the requirements of being cool, innovative, geeky, interesting and even weird, then they get listed on the site.
People will find categories such as Tech, Fashion, Pets, Home & Kitchen and Kids. The merchandise offered is whimsical and quite different from items found and given as expected gifts. There may be promotional items or curious and unusual products on the market today. The items will appeal to many different kinds of people, including geeks, Comi-con fans, IT enthusiasts, nature lovers, crafting groups, car lovers, aerospace, trekkies and design aficionados.
Some of the latest offerings from Cool Stuff planet include:
• Holographic Decision Coins for Gamers
• Fish Aquarium Rings
• Posable Stick Figure Floor Lamp
• MonkeyFeet Foot Dumbbell Adapter
• Outdoor Pet Tent with Tunnel
• Steampunk Rave Goggles
• Shashibo Shifting Fidget Cubes
• Green Weeping Willow Bonsai Tree
• Mobile Pixels Portable Laptop Monitor
• Relaxation Waterfall Fountain
• “Real Octopus” Glass Globe
The spokesperson continued, “More and more entrepreneurial businesses are offering new inventions and innovative products, which add value to a home, family and pets. Cool Stuff Planet is the central hub for finding these items and then helping to let people know where the cool stuff can be found.”
For more information, visit coolstuffplanet.com.
