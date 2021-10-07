Pacific Highway Wines Nominee for Importer of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine
Pacific Highway Wines is proud to be selected as a nominee for Importer of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine for their 22nd annual Wine Star Awards.
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Highway Wines is proud to be selected as a nominee for Importer of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. The annual Wine Star Awards recognizes the individuals and companies that make outstanding contributions to the wine and alcohol beverage industry.
— Mark Giordano, President
“We are incredibly proud to have been selected by Wine Enthusiast Magazine to be amongst a short list of respected nominees for Importer of the Year”, enthused Mark Giordano, President Pacific Highway Wines. “This is a tribute to the hard work of our team, the leadership and innovation from our winery partners, and a nod to further company growth ahead.”
Pacific Highway Wines company has been in a dynamic state of growth since 2016, tripling the size of its wine portfolio with independently owned and unique offerings. Up 27% in FY21 the business has bullish projections in place for FY22 and has grown past its company goal of 500,000 cases this year. Recently awarded a ‘Fast 50 Company 2021’ by the Triad Business Journal of NC, Pacific Highway Wines continues to expand its portfolio and team.
Established as Robert Oatley Imports in 2008, the company expanded its import portfolio and renamed to Pacific Highway Wines & Spirits in 2013. The Giesen family became 50% partners with the Oatley family in 2016. Today, headquartered in Greensboro, NC, the business is led by President, Mark Giordano and the wine portfolio showcases independent brands from coveted wine regions across the globe. The portfolio is also becoming known for category leadership in innovative NO/Low-Alcohol offerings, alternative packaging formats, Certified Organic and Sustainable offerings, and an Innovation Division for a collection of bespoke wine projects and new product development trials.
Leading import brands include Le Grand Courtage sparkling wines from France, Bodega Garzon from Uruguay, Bodega Argento and Minimalista from Argentina, Santa Ema from Chile, Bodegas Faustino from Spain’s Rioja region and Giesen from Marlborough, leading with Sauvignon Blanc and a new range of fast-growing premium non-Alcohol wines. Chateau Suau from Cotes de Bordeaux and Bodega Argento from Mendoza are the two leading organic offerings.
Domestic brands include Napa Valley’s Merryvale and Profile, and California brands, Starmont, Hogwash Rose and ’75 Wine Company. A single label offering, 60 Souls Pinot Noir from Oregon rounds out the domestic portfolio.
