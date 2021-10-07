UCSF-John Muir Health Cancer Network Continues to Build

The UCSF-John Muir Health Cancer Network is continuing to grow, with several significant new steps forward in its vision to conquer cancer.

WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UCSF-John Muir Health Cancer Network is continuing to grow, with several significant new steps forward in its vision to conquer cancer by improving prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care coordination for patients close to home.

The two health systems recently approved the joint venture’s second phase, including three key developments:

• Full project funding for the construction of the 155,000-square-foot UCSF-John Muir Health Cancer Center Walnut Creek, which will open in early 2024 on John Muir Health’s Walnut Creek Medical Center campus.

• An agreement with UCSF Health to provide rapid access to specialists for second opinions and quaternary services, collaboration on quality metric reporting, access to highly specialized tumor boards such as the Molecular Tumor Board, co-branding opportunities and augmentation of defined services for John Muir Health’s adult cancer program.

• Approval of UCSF’s participation in the joint venture by the University of California’s Board of Regents.

Through the Cancer Network, patients will benefit from the two institutions’ multidisciplinary strengths, expertise and resources to access the latest treatment advances, while remaining in their East Bay communities for the majority of care.

The joint Cancer Network will provide distinguished, disease-specific treatment capabilities, expanded clinical trial enrollment and precision medicine offerings by the region’s top cancer specialists. UCSF’s cancer program has been consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the best cancer program in Northern California. John Muir Health is accredited as an Integrated Network Cancer Program by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer.

As the Network continues to grow, John Muir Health is adding three outstanding provider groups – Diablo Valley Oncology, Pacific Urology and West Coast Surgical Associates – to expand the capabilities and excellence of its medical oncology, radiation oncology, hematology, urology and general and specialized surgical services. Diablo Valley Oncology’s radiation oncologists and hematology oncologists are combining with three additional oncologists to form the John Muir Health Cancer Medical Group.

“The three medical groups joining John Muir Health have long-standing and deep commitments to their patients and the communities we serve,” said Mike Thomas, executive vice president and chief transformation officer at John Muir Health. “They will be instrumental in the development of the UCSF-John Muir Health Cancer Network and in the building of a new Cancer Center on our Walnut Creek Medical Center campus.”

Within the UCSF-John Muir Health Cancer Network, multidisciplinary teams of specialists have vast experience treating cancer, including breast, gastrointestinal tract, head and neck, lung, thyroid and prostate, as well as uterine and ovarian cancers, hematologic malignancies and sarcomas. Patients also receive extensive support through nurse navigator and survivorship programs, genetic counseling, cancer nutrition and more, as part of a comprehensive cancer care program.

“We are pleased to partner with John Muir Health, once again, to bring the most advanced cancer services to the East Bay community,” said Shelby Decosta, president, UCSF Health Affiliates Network, and chief strategy officer, UCSF Health. “Patients and their families will have access to the personalized and supportive cancer care services that both of our organizations offer through our developing Cancer Network, based on the latest developments in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment at UCSF.”

The first UCSF-John Muir Health Cancer Network location opened in February 2020 in the Berkeley Outpatient Center, which is jointly operated by UCSF Health and John Muir Health. In early 2022, existing cancer care centers in Walnut Creek, Concord and Pleasant Hill will also officially become part of the Network. In addition, central to the Network is the development of a world-class outpatient cancer center that will open in Walnut Creek in early 2024, offering comprehensive services. These include radiation oncology treatments, an infusion center, access to clinical trials, genetic counseling, nurse navigators, support services and additional diagnostic and treatment services in a patient centered environment.

For more information go to ucsfjmhcancer.com.