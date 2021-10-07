Artworks by N.E. Chapter of Guild of Natural Science Illustrators are on exhibit at the state art gallery

The Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill features 3 RI artists

Providence, RI— An educational art exhibit by the Guild of Natural Science Illustrators, New England Chapter, called Rivers to the Sea, is currently on display at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill on the main floor of the state's Administration Building in Providence.

Artwork by three Rhode Island artists, Albert Pointe, Riverside; Melissa Guillet, Johnston; and Frances Topping, Charlestown, are featured in the show. Pointe has three illustrations, and they are of Dobsonfly Nymph, Stonefly and Alderfly larvae; Moose; and Moon Jellyfish. Guillet's is a Zebra Clubtail Dragonfly, and Topping's is a North American River Otter.

On viewing the installation at the state's gallery, which is managed by the RI State Council on the Arts (RISCA), Randall Rosenbaum, Executive Director of the state's arts agency, said, "We are proud to present this work by an organization that blends arts education with natural science. The display provides a range of scientific illustrations, and we are grateful to the Guild for sharing with Rhode Island 13 of its members' works. I hope Rhode Islanders make a point to visit this exhibition in our state's gallery space."

The artists are:

--Melissa Guillet, Johnston, R.I. --Albert Pointe, Riverside, R.I. --Frances Topping, Charlestown, R.I. --Carol Schwartz, Manchester, Conn. --Jeanette Compton, Hamden, Conn. --Dorie Petrochko, Oxford, Conn. --Patricia Cassady, Middleborough, Mass. --Wendy Chadbourne, Chapter president, Lakeville, Mass. --Mark Lefkowitz, Sharon, Mass. --Sau-Mei Leung, Clinton, Mass. --Nancy Minnigerode, Marstons Mills, Mass. --Peggy Rambach, Andover, Mass. --Nanci Worthington, Southfield, Mass.

The Guild's N.E. Chapter was founded in 1999 to provide encouragement for scientific illustrators through networking, technique workshops and public education. The members represent a wide range of fields including natural science, scientific, botanical, medical and veterinary illustration. They are art educators, freelance illustrators, staff illustrators, backyard scientists and students who paint, sketch, sculpt or work digitally. Read more about the Guild, click here.

Exhibit details

What: Rivers to the Sea by the Guild of Natural Science When: Open to the public, weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Jan. 7. Where: The Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill is on the first floor of the state administration building in Providence.

The Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill was developed to exhibit the work of Rhode Island artists in the State Capitol Complex. It hosts exhibits on a rotating basis, in partnership with several state agencies & organizations. The art gallery enhances Capitol Hill as a destination point for visitors, as well as for the many people who visit Administration offices or attend conferences at One Capitol Hill. It also enriches the work environment for the hundreds of state workers who spend their workday in the building.