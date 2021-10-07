M-247 detour for railroad crossing replacement in Bangor Township starts Oct. 8
COUNTY: Bay
HIGHWAY: M-247
CLOSEST CITY: Bay City
ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Friday, Oct. 8, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Monday, Oct. 18, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will detour M-247 between M-13 and Old Kawkalin Road to accommodate replacement of the Huron and Eastern Railway crossing. Work includes replacing the rails and pavement approach. This work is part of a $210,000 investment to replace two railroad crossings in Saginaw and Bay counties.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: M-247 will be detoured via M-13 and Wheeler Road.
SAFETY BENEFIT: This work will replace the railroad crossing and pavement approach, providing a smoother ride and extending the life of the roadway.