M-247 detour for railroad crossing replacement in Bangor Township starts Oct. 8

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Bay

HIGHWAY: M-247

CLOSEST CITY: Bay City

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will detour M-247 between M-13 and Old Kawkalin Road to accommodate replacement of the Huron and Eastern Railway crossing. Work includes replacing the rails and pavement approach. This work is part of a $210,000 investment to replace two railroad crossings in Saginaw and Bay counties.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: M-247 will be detoured via M-13 and Wheeler Road.

SAFETY BENEFIT: This work will replace the railroad crossing and pavement approach, providing a smoother ride and extending the life of the roadway.