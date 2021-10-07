Submit Release
M-247 detour for railroad crossing replacement in Bangor Township starts Oct. 8

Contact: Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Bay                              

HIGHWAY:                                    M-247

CLOSEST CITY:                  Bay City

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE:             Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will detour M-247 between M-13 and Old Kawkalin Road to accommodate replacement of the Huron and Eastern Railway crossing. Work includes replacing the rails and pavement approach. This work is part of a $210,000 investment to replace two railroad crossings in Saginaw and Bay counties.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                      M-247 will be detoured via M-13 and Wheeler Road.

SAFETY BENEFIT: This work will replace the railroad crossing and pavement approach, providing a smoother ride and extending the life of the roadway.

