Table Trac and CASINOMONEY Demonstrate Interconnected Cashless Services Live on the G2E Show Floor
SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CASINOMONEY, Inc. and Table Trac, Inc., (OTCQX: TBTC) are combining fintech resources and showcasing their cashless wagering “live” at this year's G2E conference in Las Vegas.
Casino guests can enroll and link their bank accounts or debit card into a CASINOMONEY digital wallet. The KioskTrac Mobile app pairs the digital wallet to their Casino Trac Player Card account for cashless payments at slot machines, games, and POS stations throughout the gaming enterprise.
CASINOMONEY provides financial services and self-service automation of physical cash and cashless payments including ATM, cash advance, check cashing, and person to person (P2P) electronic disbursements. Once enrolled, a Player can scan a QR code at the game and transfer their electronic funds for play. When finished, the Player can transfer funds back to their digital wallet; deposit their winnings; or receive a payout in cash at the CM300 ticket redemption kiosk.
"We are building a new bridge of self-service automation that makes it easy to cross over to any type of payment to pay and play," said Larry Dunnwald, President of CASINOMONEY. "We are integrating cash, tickets, ACH, debit, check cashing, and the Players Club Rewards Card into an easy-to-use app that helps players Stay in the Game!"
Chad Hoehne, President and CEO of Table Trac Inc., said, "The interest in cashless and the collaboration between CasinoTrac and CASINOMONEY to provide this effortless end-to-end financial convenience has been terrific. Everyone who sees it is impressed with its ease of use and amazing results."
About CASINOMONEY, Inc.
Founded in 1996, MOBILEMONEY is the parent company of the gaming division, CASINOMONEY, Inc. and the cashless division, EVENTMONEY Inc. Together, the companies provide self-service hardware and software solutions for casinos, special events and retail locations - nationwide.
C.J. Reuter
