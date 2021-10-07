SPECIAL GUEST HIS HOLINESS THE DALAI LAMA OFFERS INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE TO AIHM VIRTUAL CONFERENCE ATTENDEES ON OCT 31
His Holiness the Dalai Lama (HHDL) will be offering a brief message to The Academy of Integrative Health (AIHM) conference attendees via a pre-recorded Zoom.
“We are deeply honored and privileged to have His Holiness the Dalai Lama share his inspirational words to the global community attending our conference,” said Dr. Mimi Guarneri, President of AIHM. ”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine (AIHM) announced today that His Holiness the Dalai Lama (HHDL) will be offering a brief message to AIHM conference attendees via a pre-recorded Zoom. He will be speaking about the interconnectedness of individual health, the health of the planet and all living beings, as well as the importance of being dedicated to working for the benefit of others and how this important action both helps ourselves and others. The Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine Annual Virtual Conference entitled “People, Planet, Purpose: Transforming Consciousness and Creating Global Unity in Integrative Health and Medicine,” runs from Oct 29 - 31.
“We are deeply honored and privileged to have His Holiness the Dalai Lama share his inspirational words to the global community attending our conference,” said Dr. Mimi Guarneri, President of AIHM. “The topics he will address have been a passion and commitment of AIHM from our beginning and HHDL’s teachings on this timely and crucial area will offer us support and guidance in our continued commitment to building a more compassionate and a healthier planet,” Dr. Guarneri added.
At the AIHM conference, some of the world’s foremost integrative health and medicine authorities will gather online with hundreds of health and medical professionals seeking to broaden their practices and positively impact wellness in their own communities and globally. Health and medical professional attendees also receive 44.25 CME credit. The conference features renowned speakers and sessions on integrative medicine as it relates to resilience and well-being, pain management and stress management, a special session on environmental medicine, talks on integrative approaches to trauma, addressing the opioid and mental health crisis in our country.
AIHM is committed to advancing holistic and integrative medicine globally. It is creating health and wellness for body, mind, spirit, community and planet, through a global movement. The virtual conference format is safe, inclusive, accessible and limits the environmental impact of the three day event.
