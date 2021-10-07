Self-Help Memoir From New Author Provides a Raw and Unfiltered Look at Motherhood and Depression
A no-holds-barred exploration of how one can overcome life's struggles of childhood trauma, mental health, addiction and more to achieve their dreams.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uncensored: A guide to putting on your big girl panties is the true-life story of one woman’s journey through childhood trauma, people-pleasing, and mental health struggles. Sharing how she heals it all and how readers can also begin to heal their own pains and find happiness.
Through decades of people-pleasing, suffering through depression, anxiety and panic attacks, Theresa took the first step of asking for help and beginning her healing. After a few years of therapy and inner-work, she started chasing dreams. This book is that dream and it is a platform for helping others, who have struggled to find joy and happiness in their life. She has a mission to help others heal from their past and learn to love themselves.
The book can be purchased on Amazon, Apple iBooks, and Barnes & Noble.
“To find yourself, you have to love yourself. To love yourself you have to know your worth. To know your worth, you have to find validation within. To find validation within, you have to stop listening to outside sources.” - Theresa Tirk
When you put the wants and needs of everyone around you above your own basic needs, you my friend, are a people-pleaser. This became an addiction, a survival mechanism that got me through most of my life. It's how I survived a house of chaos, dysfunction, and addiction. Even as I headed down the path of sex, drugs, and alcohol myself, I was only concerned with ensuring those around me were happy. I carried this into my marriage and motherhood which led me into a black hole of depression and anxiety.
A decision had to be made. Woman up and take off your people-pleasing panties and learn to actually live in this amazing life you built or continue to ignore yourself, worry about everyone else, and let those suicidal thoughts take control.
Buckle up. This is a ride through a childhood of drugs and alcohol, teen years of desperation seeking love and safety, heading down the same path as my parents as a young adult, longing for a family filled with love and safety, creating a beautiful family and not knowing how to embrace it, learning to set boundaries, dipping my toe into a pool of healing and then diving in head first and emerging a queen with a voice and a mission.
It's real. It's raw. It's vulnerable. It's truth, sprinkled with humor, it's sassy, lots of swearing, complete honesty, full of love and healing.
You can read more about the book and Theresa mission in this PDF.
To view a sample interview video, click here.
Theresa Tirk is an Author, Speaker, Certified Spiritual Life Coach, Reiki II Energy Worker, and Certified Aromatherapist. She is a recovering people-pleaser who is dedicated to helping women everywhere awaken to their own validation and strength so they can learn to prioritize their own care, to love themselves and their life. She began coaching after her own spiritual journey of self-discovery through a battle with depression and anxiety. She believes in the power of mindset shifts and creating daily rituals that have massive impact on your life.
