Wolf Administration Joins “Swede” Celebration for Pittsburgh Region at Relocation, Expansion Grand Opening for Nord-Lock Group

Swedish Manufacturer’s Expansion Keeps North American Headquarters in Allegheny County

Clinton, PA – The Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) Governor’s Action Team (GAT) joined Nord-Lock Group company executives, the Pittsburgh Airport Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Allegheny Department of Economic Development at the official grand opening of the company’s new facility in Clinton Commerce Park, Findlay Township. The Wolf Administration supported the project which would create new manufacturing jobs for the region.

“Nord-Lock Group has roots dating back decades in western Pennsylvania, so their decision to expand while staying in the Pittsburgh area is personal for the region and a win for our commonwealth as a whole,” said DCED Secretary Dennis Davin. “We are proud to be able to support Nord-Lock Group in their continued growth in Allegheny County and to merge our two cultures while bringing new manufacturing jobs to Pennsylvanians.”

The company’s new North American headquarters, just minutes from the Pittsburgh International Airport, hosted the celebration which fused American sporting event tailgate traditions with Swedish cultural elements.

“This marks an important milestone for us at Nord-Lock Group that would not have been possible without the support of the Wolf Administration,” said Cecilia Böhm, Director of Communications, Nord-Lock Group. “Pittsburgh has always been the home of our smart innovations and world-leading bolting solutions, and we are delighted to be able to continue to develop our presence here with a new, modern facility that not only includes top-notch production capabilities but also a state-of-the-art technology center and our Americas sales office. With this expansion we look forward to supporting the Americas market with more safe bolting solutions.”

Nord-Lock Group received a funding proposal from DCED for the project which included $111,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon creation of the new jobs and a $29,000 workforce development grant to help the company train its workers.

The project was coordinated by GAT, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania, with additional coordination provided through the Allegheny County Department of Economic Development.

Nord-Lock Group offers four technology brands: Nord-Lock, Expander, Superbolt and Boltight. Superbolt, Inc., founded in 1984 in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, is the original inventor of multi-jackbolt tensioning technology.

MEDIA CONTACT: Rachel Wrigley, DCED, rwrigley@pa.gov

# # #