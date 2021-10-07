Intelligent Waves Named Among Top Finalists for Cybersecurity Government Contractor of the Year in 2021 By NVTC

Submit Release
RESTON, VIRGINIA, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Waves (IW), a cutting-edge IT systems integrator delivering high-impact transformational IT solutions to the Government’s most mission-critical challenges, is proud to announce it is a finalist in the 6th Annual Northern Virginia Technology Council’s (NVTC) 2021 Capital Cyber Awards as Cyber Government Contractor of the Year.

The NVTC Capital Cyber Award Finalists were chosen by a distinguished independent panel of judges comprised of C-suite executives and investors from some of the most successful cybersecurity companies in the region. This year’s winners will be announced and celebrated during the NVTC Capital Cybersecurity Summit on October 22, 2021, at the Ritz Carlton, Tyson’s Corner.

This year, Intelligent Waves has successfully launched several innovative and disruptive cybersecurity solutions that serve the Defense and IC Community, including GRAYPATH, an ultra-secure next-generation VPN, and Phantom, an award-winning cyber-Defense solution for the most demanding and secure communications.

“Today, cybersecurity is at the forefront of business leaders’ minds, as they implement safeguards to protect their data and proprietary information to mitigate risks of cyberattacks,” said Jennifer Taylor, president, and CEO, NVTC. “Intelligent Waves was selected as a finalist for the third annual NVTC Capital Cyber Awards because they are making a meaningful difference in protecting our critical assets, personal information, and national security.”

About Intelligent Waves, LLC
Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The firm provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, operations, and intelligence analytics. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

Gal S Borenstein
Borenstein Group
+1 7033858178
email us here

