Supreme Court names law clerks for 2022-2023 term

The North Dakota Supreme Court is pleased to announce the following individuals who have been selected to serve a one-year clerkship with the North Dakota Supreme Court for the 2022-2023 term beginning August 1, 2022.

Austin Artz of Minot, North Dakota, received a B.A. in History from the University of North Dakota. Mr. Artz is expected to receive his J.D. from the University of Nebraska in May 2022.

Claire Hoplin of Grand Forks, North Dakota, received a B.A. in Communications Studies from St. Catherine University. Ms. Hoplin is expected to receive her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2022.

Krista Christopherson of Mandan, North Dakota, received a B.B.A. in Business Economics from the University of North Dakota. Ms. Christopherson is expected to receive her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2022.

Samantha Schmidt of Harwood, North Dakota, received a B.A. in History and Political Science from Concordia College. Ms. Schmidt is expected to receive her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2022.

Rainey Selvig of Jamestown, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Business Management from the North Dakota State University. Ms. Selvig is expected to receive her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2022.

