Brian Arellanes, Board of Directors Member at Lynx Technology Partners, Named to HITEC’s Prestigious HITEC 100 for 2022

Brian Arellanes, Board of Directors Member, Lynx Technology Partners

HITEC’s vision is to connect, inspire and grow influential Hispanic technology executives while developing the next generation of leaders. These 100 leaders represent the very best in our community.” — Omar Duque, HITEC President

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynx Technology Partners, LLC, a leading national provider of cybersecurity operations and risk management technology solutions, today announced that Board of Directors member Brian Arellanes has been named to the 2022 HITEC 100 list of the most influential and notable Hispanic professionals in the technology industry.

The HITEC 100 list is a compilation of the top Hispanic professionals in the technology industry from across the United States and celebrates their leadership and achievements in all sectors of the industry. Awardees are evaluated on their accomplishments in the ever-changing global landscape of technology and for their mentoring and professional development activities. Individuals included on the list were selected by the 2021 Awards Committee. Nominations are solicited from HITEC members and the general public.

“HITEC’s vision is to connect, inspire and grow influential Hispanic technology executives while developing the next generation of leaders,” said Omar Duque, HITEC President. “These 100 leaders represent the very best in our community. Their stories reflect the drive and innovative spirit of the Hispanic community in general and we’re proud to recognize them.”

“It is my honor and privilege to be networked with such an amazing group of technology leaders,” said HITEC Chairman Guillermo Diaz Jr. “The HITEC 100 are not only leading transformation and growth for their respective businesses but are true examples for the next generation of ‘I can be, what I can see.”

“It's such an honor to make the 2022 HITEC 100 list,” said awardee and Lynx Board Member Brian Arellanes. “I truly love being a board member for Lynx where we use our corporate platform for positive change. I'm so proud of our board's commitment to diversity and inclusion led by visionary chairman Aric K. Perminter. I'd also like to recognize a couple of my fellow board members Julian Waits and Bill Ryckman, as well as CEO Franklin Donahoe for their shared passion for driving our corporate strategy to be equitable for minorities, women, veterans, and many other underserved segments of our society. Lynx is a truly special place creating significant value for its employees, clients, and community.”

“A key part of HITEC’s push up / pull up mission is the recognition of key Hispanic technology leaders. Recognition brings visibility to those seeking inspiration and to those searching for colleagues to drive forward transformation,” said Lucia Soares, HITEC Board Member and Chair of the Awards Committee.

“In the last year, technology has played an ever-increasing importance in business resilience and innovation. These 100 leaders were pivotal to their business’ success and we are incredibly proud to recognize these outstanding women and men who inspire us every day with their business impact, community engagement, and impact on technology. Together, we are building the next generation of Hispanic technology leaders,” Soares said.

About Lynx Technology Partners

Lynx Technology Partners delivers dynamic cyber security and risk management solutions for our customers, helping them understand and navigate their threat landscape. The Lynx team consists of experienced, industry-recognized experts who have led governance, risk management, compliance, and cybersecurity programs and served as subject matter experts (SMEs) for Fortune 500 enterprises and federal agencies. Lynx combines risk management professional services with an integrated risk management platform to better manage risk throughout the people, process, and technology lifecycle. Our dedication to customer success and responsiveness to needs has earned us the trust of a growing customer list in highly regulated industries worldwide. For more information, please visit: LynxTechnologyPartners.com.

About HITEC

HITEC is a premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and IT technology executives who have built outstanding careers in information technology. HITEC's premiere network spans the Americas and is focused on building stronger technology and executive leaders, leadership teams, corporations, and role models in a rapidly changing, flatter, and information technology-centric world. These global leaders include executives leading Global 1000 corporations while others lead some of the largest Hispanic-owned technology firms across the Americas.