I-76 East (Schuylkill Expressway) Lane Closure at Night Next Week for ITS Repair in Lower Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a left lane closure between the Belmont Avenue and City Avenue (U.S. 1 South) interchanges in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Tuesday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 13, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route or allow more time for travel in the work area because significant backups and slowdowns may occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

The ITS repair is part of the recently completed project to install Variable Speed Limit (VSL) and Queue Detection and Warning (QDW) systems along 14 miles of I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) between King of Prussia and Philadelphia. For additional details, visit the Transform 76 website.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

