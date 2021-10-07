Temporary closure on Iowa 1 in Keosauqua begins at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11  

FAIRFIELD, Iowa – Oct. 7, 2021 – Maintenance work associated with the replacement of the existing culvert on Iowa 1 in Keosauqua, just north of Franklin Street, will require closing the roadway to traffic near the work zone beginning Monday, Oct. 11, until Wednesday, Oct. 13, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Fairfield construction office.

Through traffic on Iowa 1 will be detoured using Iowa 16 and Van Buren County roads V-64 and J-40. Local traffic will have access to Iowa 1 during the planned closure, except near the project area just north of Franklin Street. The detour will be in place for up to three days, weather permitting.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Lauren Giarmo at 641-469-4062 or lauren.giarmo@iowadot.us