Global Valuation of Graph Database Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 4,500 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

[205+ Pages Research Study] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the global Graph Database Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 810 Million in 2019 to reach USD 4500 Million by 2026, at 28.6% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2020-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Oracle, International Business Machines Corporation, Neo Technology, Inc., OrientDB, Franz Inc., DataStax and Others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Graph Database Market By Product Type (Resource Description Framework and Property Graph), and By Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics, Retail & Ecommerce, Government & Public, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Graph Database Market size & share expected to reach to USD 4500 Million by 2026 from USD 810 Million in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026”

Global Graph Database Market: Overview

In the computing field, a graph database is also called a graph-oriented database, is a database specifically designed to treat the relationships between a set of data as equally important as the data itself. Graph databases are built to store and navigate relationships. In other words, a graph database is a database that uses graph structures for solving queries with edges, nodes, and properties to store and represent the data.

This professional and specialized report study examines the technical and business perspective of the graph database industry. The report provides a historical analysis of the industry as well as the projected trends expected to be witnessed in the graph database market. The report study analyzes the market statistics at the global as well as the regional levels to gain an in-depth perspective of the overall graph database market. The historical insights are provided from 2016 to 2019 and projected trends are provided from 2020 to 2026.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Graph Database Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/graph-database-market-by-product-type-resource-description

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

205+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

Oracle

International Business Machines Corporation

Neo Technology Inc.

OrientDB

Franz Inc.

DataStax

Sirma AI

ArangoDB GmbH

Sparsity Technologies

Objectivity Inc.

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/graph-database-market-by-product-type-resource-description

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Graph Database Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Graph Database Market?

What are the top companies operative in Graph Database Market?

What segments are covered in Graph Database Market?

How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Graph Database Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/graph-database-market-by-product-type-resource-description

In recent years, the popularity of graph databases has witnessed a spike from across verticals. As per a report published in 2017, around 57% of enterprise users across all industry verticals cited speed and enhanced execution as their top technology advantage of utilizing a graph database. The way in which graph databases sort out and store data keeps up the connectedness of various entities enabling the computers to translate things related to them in a context rather than simply coordinate words. Thus machines can manage, store, and recover data based on meaning and logical relations. The global graph database market is projected to witness a notable growth rate, growing with a CAGR of around 28% during the forecast period.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/graph-database-market-by-product-type-resource-description

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Graph Database Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 810 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 4500 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 28.6% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players Oracle, International Business Machines Corporation, Neo Technology, Inc., OrientDB, Franz Inc., DataStax, and Others Segments Covered Types, Applications & Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

The global graph database market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Resource description framework and property graph are the product type segmentation of the graph database market. Among the product segment, the resource description framework is expected to dominate the global graph database market valued at USD 400 Million in 2019 with a CAGR of 28% from 2019 to 2026. Further, on the basis of application, the market is categorized into BFSI, IT &telecom, healthcare & life sciences, transportation & logistics, retail & eCommerce, government & public, and others. In the application segment, the baking and financial services (BFSI) segment are projected to dominate the global graph database market with a revenue share of around 32% by 2026.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market shares of each industry player and gives an outline of the market position of key players in the graph database market. Moreover, the study offers wide coverage of key strategic advances witnessed in the market such as new product launches, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations & joint ventures, funding & VC activities, agreements, partnerships, R&D activities, and regional expansion of key players of the graph database market.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/graph-database-market-by-product-type-resource-description

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The research study provides a critical assessment of the graph database industry by logically segmenting the market on the basis of product type, application, and regions. Based on the past, present, and future trends, all the segments were analyzed from the bottom up, and the market sizes have been estimated from 2020 to 2026.

All the organizations or companies need the data in real-time and at the right place in order to meet business requirements and stay on top in this competitive and digital environment. MDM (Master data management) helps to improve performance and reduce cost in business operations through product development optimization, manufacturing, supply chain, and marketing. Thus the increasing demand for master data management solutions is driving the growth of the global graph database market. The rising focus on data monetization solutions is also fueling the market growth. However, maintaining data consistency is anticipated to be the restraining factor for the market. Whereas increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions is expected to offer new opportunities in the market.

The global graph database market is categorized into the Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East, and Africa. North America region is dominating the global graph database market and is continuing the trend during the analysis period. It accounted for around 41% revenue share of the total regional pie. The Asia Pacific is prognosticated to register the highest growth rate during the estimated period. The major countries included in this research report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, GCC Countries, South Africa, and Argentina among others.

Browse the full “Graph Database Market By Product Type (Resource Description Framework and Property Graph), and By Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics, Retail & Ecommerce, Government & Public, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/graph-database-market-by-product-type-resource-description

This report segments the graph database market as follows:

Global Graph Database Market: By Product Type Segment Analysis

Resource Description Framework

Property Graph

Global Graph Database Market: By Application Segment Analysis

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Transportation & Logistics

Retail & Ecommerce

Government & Public

Others

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com