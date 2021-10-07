Industrial Air Blower Market Industry, Regional Analysis, Opportunity Expected to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027

Industrial Air Blower

Growth of the industrial air blower market is majorly driven by rise in production in food & beverage industry and its efficiency.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Industrial Air Blower Market by Movement of Air, Business Type, and End-user Industry: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the industrial air blower market size accounted for $5.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

In 2019, the others segment dominated the market, followed by the chemicals & petrochemicals segment. The industrial air blower market includes revenue generated by new sales or aftersales services for industrial air blowers of centrifugal blowers and positive displacement blowers used in food & beverage, wastewater treatment plants, pharmaceutical, chemical and other industries.

Owing to growth in population and rise in trend of consumption of packaged food, the demand for industrial air blower has increased in food & beverage industry. In addition, these blowers can convey air in both vacuum and pressured atmospheres. Thus, making them ideal for operation in mining industry. Therefore, rise in mining activities is driving the industrial air blower market.

Leading Players:

The major players profiled in the industrial air blower market include Air Control Industries Ltd., Airtech Blower Industries, Atlantic Blowers, Atlas Copco, Compressor Pump and Services, Inc., Everest Blower Systems Pvt. Ltd., GP Motors, Howden, HSI Blower and Kaeser Kompressoren.

Key Market Segments

By Movement of Air:
Positive Displacement
Centrifugal

By Business Type:
Equipment Sales
Services

Depending on business type, it is classified into equipment sales and services. By end-user industry, it is segregated into food & beverage, wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical, chemicals & petrochemical and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Findings Of The Study:

By movement of air, the centrifugal segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.
By business type, the equipment sales segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.
By end-user industry, the others segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

