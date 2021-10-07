BackdoorPrepper.com Partners with Bradley Garrett to Create a State of the Industry Report

The report is designed to provide preppers and survivalists with critical statistics about the industry.

FORT MYERS BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned website, BackdoorPrepper.com is pleased to announce it has partnered with cultural geographer, Bradley Garrett, to develop an unprecedented State of the Industry Report.BackdoorPrepper.com is an online resource for the prepper and survivalist industry. The website is designed to support preppers with the skills, tips, and crucial information they need to survive local and global disasters – many of which are inefficiently addressed by government agencies. BackdoorPrepper.com boasts many areas of focus on its website, including survival, shelter, homesteading, gardening, food, health & wellness, and more.In the site’s most recent news, BackdoorPrepper.com has recently collaborated with cultural geographer, Bradley Garrett, to create a 2021 State of the Industry Report . The report includes a comprehensive view of the prepping and survivalist industry, including critical statistics, reasons to prep, government & private responses, future prospects, and how to effectively prep.According to the report, 62% of Americans thought the world would experience a major catastrophe in less than twenty years, which proved to be correct. As such, 45% of Americans subsequently purchased survival equipment to prepare for these catastrophes – a statistic that continues to upward trend year after year. Furthermore, the research suggests that 11.7 million Americans are ‘resilient citizens’ who believe they can survive at least 31 days without power, running water, or transportation, with a whopping 5.8 million ‘highly resilient citizens’ indicating they could survive 90 days or more. A further 2.5 million Americans deem themselves to be ‘ultra-highly resilient citizens’ who could survive more than 97 days on their own.“In addition to these statistics, we’ve also found that almost 25% of US preppers identified as Hispanic, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, American Indian, Asian, or Black,” says Garrett. “What’s interesting to note here is that island residents appear to be more resilient citizens than those on the mainland – perhaps because many already live off-grid and grow or harvest their own food.”In the report, Garrett also notes that there does not appear to be a meaningful difference in education or income levels between preppers and non-preppers, though preppers tend to have more savings in the bank and are more willing to help neighbors in an emergency.“While this is interesting, perhaps the most compelling data we found from our research, however, is the fact that about 46% of Canadians are in some way prepared for a catastrophe,” Garrett concludes. “Sweden is also incredibly prepared, having space in nuclear, biological, and chemical-filled bunkers for 95% of its residents. Switzerland is similar as well in the fact that there are 5000 public shelters and 30,000 private bunkers – due to a law from 1963 which dictates that every citizen should have access to a nuclear fallout shelter.”With so many citizens around the world demonstrating at least some level of emergency preparedness, it isn’t surprising that the market for freeze-dried food is projected to reach a compound annual growth rate of 8.03% between 2021-2026. Major retailers such as Costco, Kmart, Lowe’s, and Bed, Bath, and Beyond have taken note of this and have begun to offer Mylar bags, emergency kits, emergency food by the pallet, and even steel reinforced Precast Concrete Bunkers to the general public – a fact in of itself.As BackdoorPrepper.com and Garrett have known all along, the need for doomsday prepping is becoming much more urgent and citizens are starting to notice. Prepping doesn’t have to be over-the-top complicated but, as the report indicates, it is necessary.For more information about BackdoorPrepper.com, or to read the full report, please visit https://backdoorprepper.com/ About Bradley GarrettBradley Garrett is a cultural geographer based at University College Dublin. He has written for The Atlantic, the Guardian, Vox, and GQ, and his research has been featured on media outlets worldwide including the The Joe Rogan Experience, National Geographic, and 99% Invisible. He is the author of five books translated into four languages and over fifty journal articles and book chapters. His most recent book, Bunker: What it Takes to Survive the Apocalypse, is now available in paperback from Simon and Schuster.