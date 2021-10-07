The Untapped Gold Mine Of Weight Loss That Virtually No One Knows About
Weight loss is not about weight, it’s a mindset game. And now with obesity being one of the top risks for Covid19, losing weight is more important than ever.
We help women find out what's been holding them back mentally & emotionally; educate them on dangers of certain ingredients and guide them on how to make changes necessary for permanent results.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leks Vucko, from Women’s Sana, Inc. announced today Your Last Weight Loss Program, a new service they are offering that solves the problems of so many people. Your Last Weight Loss Program is designed for women that are sick of dieting but are still struggling with weight loss, maybe even gained Covid-19lbs, and those that want to reduce inflammation and boost their immune system.
— Leks Vucko
Through years of research and development this unique formula offers a new approach to improving your health while creating weight loss for women who are ready to stop counting calories, obsessing over portion sizes and are ready to ditch the infamous guilt & shame that comes with occasional indulgence. This allows women to drop the weight for good, strengthen their immune system which liberates them to simply move on with their lives never having to worry about weight issues again!
This breakthrough, proven weight loss program is nothing like we’ve seen so far, says Leks Vucko, the Founder and CEO at Women’s Sana, Inc. because it addresses mindset, nutrition and movement, which is why we see results.
What makes Your Last Weight Loss Program so unique includes:
- MINDSET: Uncovering specific limiting beliefs holding women back from their ideal weight and showing them how to change these beliefs
- NUTRITION: Shifting focus on the overall health and eliminating poisonous ingredients so that the extra weight and inflammation can simply flush out
- MOVEMENT: Easy, short workouts designed to get started and keep the healthy habits in place
- ACCOUNTABILITY: Our clients have 24/7 access to a coach that they can reach out to. .. This program will be available starting 10/10/21, and is tailored per person and their needs. For more information on Your Last Weight Loss Program visit WomensSanaAcademy.com.
About Women’s Sana, Inc.: After more than 15 years working as a fitness trainer, weight loss expert and a nutrition coach, Leks has created a unique approach to weight loss and health after realizing one major thing about weight loss: Weight loss is never about the weight. It's purely a mindset game. Once people recognize and shift their inner, subconscious limiting beliefs, weight loss becomes effortless and permanent.
