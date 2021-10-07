Global Metabolomics Market 2021 Present Scenario of Manufacturers – Metabolon, Bio-Rad Laboratories

Increased adoption of metabolomics in drug development and personalized healthcare is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Metabolomics Market by Product & Service (Metabolomics Instruments and Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools and Services), Application (Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery, Toxicology Testing, Nutrigenomics, Functional Genomics, Personalized Medicine, and Others), Indication (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Inborn Errors of Metabolism, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Metabolomics Market was valued at $1,379 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $3,301 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2017 to 2023.The growth of the global metabolomics market is driven by rise in prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, an upsurge in R&D investment for the development of metabolomics, and an increase in demand for personalized medicine. However, the lack of skilled professionals in the field along with the astronomical price of metabolomic instruments hampers market growth. Nonetheless, the immense potential of metabolomics in disease diagnostics and its growing prospect in human nutrition would create lucrative opportunities for emerging market players in the near future.For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at:Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such asAgilent Technologies, Inc.Danaher CorporationBiocrates Life Sciences AGBruker CorporationLeco CorporationMetabolon, Inc.Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc.Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.Shimadzu CorporationWaters CorporationThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Metabolomics Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.• It offers Metabolomics Market analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Metabolomics Market growth.Asia-Pacific to grow at the fastest rate through 2023Surge in cancer awareness, rise in medical tourism, and a large number of patient population that's estimated to increase are key factors that are projected to render Asia-Pacific the fastest growing region through 2023. However, Europe would continue to occupy the largest market share, owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure and higher demand for metabolomics based diagnostics.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?Q1. What is the market value of Metabolomics Market report in forecast period?Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?Q3. What is the market value of Metabolomics Market in 2020?Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Metabolomics Market report?Q5. Does the Metabolomics Market company is profiled in the report?Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Metabolomics Market?Q7. Does the Metabolomics Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?Q8. What are the key trends in the Metabolomics Market report?Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter “We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount): Medical Device Reprocessing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028 Medical Camera and Microscope Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.