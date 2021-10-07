At 23.45% CAGR, Quantum Dots Market Size Expected to Reach USD 9859.3 Million by 2025

Brandessence Market Research

Quantum Dots Market 2021 By Product: (Medical Devices, LED Display, Lasers, Sensors, Chips, Lighting Devices , Solar Cell)

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Quantum Dots Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Quantum Dots Market place for the forecast 2019– 2027.

"Quantum Dots Market is valued at USD 2256.4 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 9859.3 Million by 2027 with the CAGR of 23.45% over the forecast period."

Scope of The Report:

Quantum dots (QD), also known as artificial atoms, are semiconductor particles with the ability to emit light at specific wavelengths. Due to QD high tunable properties, they are used for various applications such as quantum computing, second-harmonic generation, solar cells, diode lasers, and medical imaging. Also, they can be suspended in the solution so that it can also be used in inkjet printing and spin-coating.

Quantum Dots are tiny particles or nano-order crystals of a semiconducting material with diameters in the range of 2-10 nanometers. They are used in many sectors to improve the performance of the application. Quantum dot used in display helps to convert the black light to pure basic light which improves the color gamut and display brightness. This technology is used in LED, LCDs, and other display technologies.

Furthermore, QD are used in solar cells to improve its efficiency and it is better alternative than any other cells as it do not give rise to carbon emission.

The key players in the global Quantum Dots market are,

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

LG Display

Altair Nanotechnology Inc.

Life Technologies Corporation

QD Laser Inc.

Nexxus Lighting

Invisage Technologies Inc.

Evident Technologies

Quantum Material Corporation

Microvision Inc.

Nanosys Inc.

Nano Axis LLC

Ebioscience Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

others

Key Market Segments:

By Product:

• Medical devices

• LED display

• Lasers

• Sensors

• Chips

• Lighting devices

• Solar cell

By Application:

• Healthcare sector

• Optoelectronics sector

• Energy sector

• Quantum computing sector

• Quantum optics sector

• Security and surveillance sector

• Consumer sector

• Defense sector

By Raw Material:

• Cadmium selenium

• Cadmium tellurium

• Non-toxic raw materials

• Cadmium selenide

• Cadmium sulfide

• Indium arsenide

• Graphene

• Silicon

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the global market size market and estimate the market size for manufacturers, regions segments, product segments and applications (end users). All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.

The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from BrandEssenceResearch and presented in this report.

