The Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market To Strike Growth Based On Advanced Technology (Reach $ 153,320 Mn) From 2025

Increase in incidence of autoimmune disease, and wide availability of advanced therapeutics are the major drivers of the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Drug Class (Anti-Inflammatory, Antihyperglycemics, NSAIDs, Interferons, and Others), Indication (Rheumatic Disease, Type 1 Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, , Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Others) and Sales Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store & Retail Pharmacy, and Online Store): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Rise in the adoption of autoimmune disease therapeutics, increase in incidence of autoimmune disease, and wide availability of advanced therapeutics are the major drivers of the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market. However, high cost associated with advanced autoimmune disease therapeutics hampers the market. On the contrary, growth opportunities in the emerging economies and strong presence of pipeline drugs are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at:Drug stores & retail pharmacies to maintain its dominant position by 2025Drug stores & retail pharmacies accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant position by 2025, owing to ease in availability offered by them and presence of large number of stores. However, online stores would grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in preference for online channels and advantages such as less expenses, enhanced convenience, and easy access to reviews of other patients.Anti-inflammatory segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBased on drug-class, the anti-inflammatory segment contributed for more than half of the total share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025. It is a lucrative segment, owing to ease in availability, huge number of target population, and access to advanced drugs. The research also analyzes antihyperglycemics, NSAIDs, interferons, and others.Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such asAbbott LaboratoriesAbbVie Inc.Amgen Inc.,AstraZeneca plc.Bristol-Myers Squibb CompanyF. Hoffmann-La Roche AGJohnson & JohnsonNovartis AGPfizer Inc.UCB S.A.Rheumatic disease segment to maintain its dominant share by 2025Based on indication, rheumatic disease segment contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant share by 2025. Moreover, this segment would register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to increase in prevalence, surge in R&D activities, and availability of advanced therapeutics. The report also analyzes type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others. 