Appointment Scheduling Software Market to Tank $205.85 million by 2026, Claims Allied Market Research
The appointment scheduling software market is witnessing the trend of implementation of Artificial Intelligence technology in this software.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid increase in adoption of smartphones & internet, increasing need to optimize business performance by saving time, and surge in adoption of m-health apps fuel the growth of the global appointment scheduling software market. On the other hand, lack of data network infrastructure restrains the growth to some extent. However, use of AI and NLP to offer intelligent appointment scheduling solutions are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global appointment scheduling software market was estimated at $205.85 million in 2018 and is expected to hit at $546.31 million by 2026, garnering a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to 2026.
Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment generated the major share, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total market. At the same time, the SMEs segment is anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the estimated period
Based on type, the web-based, SaaS segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The mobile native app segment, on the other hand, is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.6% from 2019 to 2026,
Based on geography, North America contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to lead the trail till 2026. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would register the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during 2019–2026.
