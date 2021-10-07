The Next 10 Years To See Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Enter The Growth Absorption Spectrum (Reaching $ 3,362.6 Mn)

Evolution of technologically advanced products such as biocompatible synthetic bone grafts and high prevalence of bone and joint disorders among geriatric

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Product (Allografts, Bone Grafts Substitutes, and Cell Based Matrices) and Application (Spinal fusion, Trauma, Craniomaxillofacial, Joint Reconstruction, and Dental Bone Grafting): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Rapid development of novel bone grafts materials such as biocompatible synthetic bone grafts and rise in prevalence of bone and joint disorders are the major factors driving the growth of the global bone grafts and substitutes market. Moreover, surge in the number of patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and other joint disorders have supplemented the market growth. However, high cost of surgeries and several ethical issues associated with bone grafting procedures have hampered the market development. On the contrary, increasing inclination of key market players toward R&D activities and surge in demand for orthopedic procedures among geriatric population would provide lucrative opportunities for the market leaders in the coming years.For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at:Major applications of bone grafts and substitutesThe report offers an in-depth analysis of the various applications of bone grafts and substitutes, including spinal fusion, trauma, joint reconstruction, dental bone grafting, and craniomaxillofacial. The spinal fusion segment dominated the global bone grafts and substitutes market in 2017 and is expected to hold the largest share in the global market through 2025, contributing about 45%. However, the joint reconstruction segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% through 2025, owing to rise in demand for joint reconstruction among patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and other joint disorders.Asia-Pacific to be fastest-growing, North America to generate highest revenueIn 2017, the North America region garnered $1.61 billion, contributing more than half of the market share, owing to favorable reimbursement rates and rise in the incidence of orthopedic disorders. However, Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the study period. The other regions analyzed in the report are Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such asMedtronic plcDePuy SynthesWright Medical Group N.V.Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. Medtronic plcDePuy SynthesWright Medical Group N.V.Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (Bacterin)Baxter International Inc.Stryker CorporationIntegra Lifesciences Holdings CorporationZimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.Arthrex, Inc.Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation (MTF) 