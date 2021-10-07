Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market Emerging Analysis, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2026

Asia-Pacific cold chain logistics market analysis and (services and technology ). This study presents market analysis, trends, and future estimations by 2027.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific cold chain logistics market was pegged at $61.13 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $162.66 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2019 to 2026.The rise in the number of refrigerated warehouses, development of the pharmaceuticals sector, and growth of the processed food sector are the factors that drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific cold chain logistics market. However, lack of standardization and high operational cost hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the availability of RFID technologies for cold chain applications and the adoption of automated software are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Request Sample PDF of Report Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market atThe Asia-Pacific cold chain logistics market is divided on the basis of business type, end-use industry, product, technology, and country. Based on business type, the market is classified into cold storage and cold chain transport. The cold storage segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing around three-fourths of the market. However, the cold chain transport segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is categorized into fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, meat, fish & seafood, drugs & pharmaceuticals, and others. The dairy & frozen dessert segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. However, the meat fish & seafood segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing around one-third of the market.The Asia-pacific cold chain logistics market is analyzed across various regions such as Japan, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The market across Japan held the largest share in 2018, accounting for around 12% of the market. However, the market across Vietnam is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.Enquire More About Space Launch Services Market Report atThe market report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as United Parcel Service of America, Inc., JWD InfoLogistics Public Company Limited, OOCL Logistics Limited, SCG Logistics Management Company Limited, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc., X2 Logistics Networks (X2 Group), SF Express, CWT Pte. Limited (CWT International Limited.), and CJ Rokin Logistics.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.