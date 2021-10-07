Packaging Automation Solutions Market Opportunity Analysis Registering a CAGR of 8.2% 2023

Packaging Automation Solutions

E-commerce & logistics has emerged as one of the growing industries, owing to convenient offerings of several products and availability.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global packaging automation solutions market was valued at $33,866 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $58,010 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit lucrative growth opportunities, owing to rapid industrialization & surge in manufacturing activities for consumer goods.

The global packaging automation solutions market is expected to witness a significant growth due to rising population and booming industries such as food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce & logistics. In addition, these packaging solutions require lesser human intervention, which in turn drives the market growth.

Leading Players:

The key players operating in the global packaging automation solutions market are Rockwell Automation, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Automated Packaging Systems, Inc., BEUMER Group GmbH & Co., Siemens AG, Swisslog Holding AG, Brenton, PakTech, and SATO Holdings.
Packaging Automation Solutions Market Key Segments:

By Type
• Automated Packagers
• Packaging Robots
• Automated Conveyors

By Application
• Labeling
• Capping
• Palletizing
• Wrapping
• Form Filling & Sealing (FFS)
• Others

The form filling & sealing (FSS) segment is expected to generate the highest revenue of $12,986 million by 2023. The palletizing segment is expected to grow from $6,942 million in 2016 to $12,247 million by 2023, registering the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Packaging Automation Solutions Market:
• Global packaging automation solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, thereby presenting lucrative
opportunities for the players in the global industry.
• The packaging robots segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
• Europe is expected to be the highest revenue contributor with $11,630 million in 2016, and is estimated to garner $18,737 million by 2023 at a CAGR of
7.2%.

