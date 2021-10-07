On-Board Connectivity Market Predicted To Grow at CAGR of 14.3% by 2025 with Revenue $36,842.3 Million
Rising consumer disposable income and liberalization of the transportation sector in emerging markets is expected to boost the demand for the marketPORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the number of air passenger worldwide and rise in the growth of disposable income have fueled the growth of the global on-board connectivity market. On the other hand, high cost associated with the deployment of on-board connectivity on airplanes and numerous governing frameworks & certification issues in several countries have checked the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in use of portable electronic devices and growing inclination of people to travel in airlines have created multiple opportunities in the segment.
The global on-board connectivity market generated $12.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $36.8 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period, 2018-2025.
Based on geography, North America accounted for the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance till 2025. The presence of major market players in the region has escalated the growth. Moreover, availability of strong on the ground as well as satellite connectivity has also driven the market growth in the province. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period.
Based on end-use, the aviation segment contributed to the highest revenue share in 2017. Simultaneously, budding preference for in-car infotainment services has made the cars segments remain lucrative and grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.
By technology, the ground to air segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to be dominant till 2025. The growing demand for well-established ground cellular networks by connectivity service providers has driven the growth.
Profiling Key Players: Bombardier Inc., Rockwell Collins, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo Inc., Honeywell International Inc., ALE International, Inmarsat Plc., Panasonic Corporation, Thales Group, Viasat, Inc., and others.
