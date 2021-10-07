Beverage Packaging Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% to Reach $133.3 Billion by 2026.
Beverage Packaging Market Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global beverage packaging market size is expected to reach $133.3 billion in 2026, from $86.1 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for over 39.4% share of the global beverage packaging market.
The beverage packaging process is an important part of the food and beverage industry. A well-designed package increases the shelf life, quality, and overall sales of the beverage. The beverage packaging utilized for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are glass, metal, plastic, paperboard along with their combinations. The chemical composition of the beverage also helps in determining the type of packaging to be used.
For instance, for carbonated beverages, the cans or bottles should be manufactured using non-corrosive materials to increase the life of the beverage and also maintain the food quality standards. The packaging manufacturers are adopting convenience packaging principles to boost the sales and thereby, drive the beverage packaging market growth.
Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6203
Key Market Segments:
By Packaging Material
• Glass
• Metal
• Plastic
• Paperboard
By Beverage Type
• Alcoholic Beverage
• Non-Alcoholic Beverage
By Packaging Type
• Bottles
• Cans
• Carton
• Others (Pouches and Bag-in-Box)
Leading Players:
The major players operating in the beverage packaging industry include Amcor plc, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Inc, Mondi plc, Orora Limited, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, SIG Combibloc Group AG, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Stora Enso Oyj, and Tetra Laval International S.A.
Speak to Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6203
The growing environmental problems due to plastic pollution has made it necessary to find alternatives for beverage packaging. In this context, the technological advancements in bio-plastics is projected to create growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Moreover, as per the beverage packaging market trends, the replacement of virgin plastic with recycled plastic or rPET is expected to create better opportunities for the beverage packaging companies to curb plastic pollution in the near future.
The increased adoption of automation and internet of things (IoT) in beverage packaging has propelled the manufacturing capacities of major players. With the help of automation, packaging manufacturers are now able to maintain product qualities while also reducing the production time. Also, the constant research in the beverage packaging industry is boosting the growth of the market significantly.
Key Findings of the Beverage Packaging Market :
• By beverage type, the non-alcoholic segment dominated the global beverage packaging market in 2018, in terms of revenue.
• By packaging material, the plastic segment is expected to be the largest production material employed by the beverage packaging market players
globally.
• By packaging type, the bottles segment dominated the non-alcoholic beverages sector, in terms of usage.
• By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to be one of the most dominant regions and is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.
Request for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6203
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn