Immersion Cooling Market 2021 Industry Key Trends, Demand, Growth, Size, Review, Share, Analysis to 2028

The Global Immersion Cooling Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR OF 20% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
Immersion cooling, also known as liquid submersion cooling, is the technique of cooling pc components like servers, GPUs, ASICs, and other IT hardware together with reminiscence, drives, and CPUs by using submerging them in a dielectric liquid (thermally conductive but electrically insulative). There are types of immersion cooling based at the kingdom of the coolant- Single-Phase Cooling and Two-Phase Cooling.
Market Dynamics
Demand for improved immersion cooling of computer systems
Immersion cooling is more effective than a direct cooling device which requires air as a medium to behavior warmness, while the previous calls for a non-electrically conductive liquid for warmth transmission, and liquid is a higher thermal conductor than air. Thus, it allows in cutting electricity consumption and reducing carbon dioxide emissions. It is useful for reducing the prices and increasing place flexibility as laptop systems work optimally at premiere temperatures.
According to a 2020 record by using Tokyo Institute of Technology, the statistics centers make contributions around 2% of the overall power consumption of the arena and is predicted to increase in destiny with upward thrust in the range of internet users, and approximately 40% of the whole strength intake by means of a statistics center is required for coolant purpose.
It simplifies the work of integrating coolant with the system as one needs to certainly immerse IT hardware in a non-conductive liquid. It extensively reduces the noise in server rooms. The immersion cooling prevents statistics technology gadgets from environmental contaminants together with dirt and sulfur. The developing usage of the net, synthetic intelligence, cloud computing, and excessive-overall performance computing (HPC) shall stimulate marketplace growth as these will increase the facts consumption and usage substantially inside the forecast period.
Segmentation
By Product Type
• Single-Phase Immersion Cooling
• Two-Phase Immersion Cooling
By Application
• High-Performance Computing
• Edge Computing
• Artificial Intelligence
• Cryptocurrency Mining
• Others
By Cooling Fluid Type
• Mineral Oil
• Fluorocarbon-Based Fluid
• Synthetic Oil
• Others
Geographical Analysis
By vicinity, the worldwide immersion cooling market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East, and Africa. Among all of the areas, North America dominated the worldwide immersion cooling market and is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR at some stage in the forecasted duration due to the high range of hyper-scale data centers within the various industries for growing the computing ability, memory, networking infrastructure, or storage sources. There is excessive availability of the hyper-scale information centers with the bodily infrastructure and distribution structures for maximizing cooling efficiency, and the capacity to scale computing obligations in a faster and quicker way.
For instance, Amazon, US-primarily based employer, is the largest hyper-scale facts center company within the globe. Microsoft, Google, and Amazon perform extra than half of the six hundred hyperscale information centers inside the globe. Google to aid the systems which operate its AI software had currently deployed immersion cooling machines in its records centers. In 2021, Microsoft has introduced to make investments 2 hundred million bucks in constructing two hyper-scale statistics centers in Chicago, the USA as the call for Microsoft Azure and its cloud offerings rises. With greater facts centers within the international, the want for a higher and green cooling machine is going to upward thrust.
Competitive Analysis
The global immersion cooling market is highly competitive with the presence of several international and local markets. Product diversification, revenue generation, and opportunities intensify the market competition. Fujitsu Limited, Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Submer Technologies, Allied Control Ltd., Asperitas, Midas Green Technologies, Liquidcool Solutions, Inc., and DCX are the leading market players with significant market share.
The different strategies adopted by different companies to gain market share include product development, novel product launches, market expansion, and product diversification. For instance, in May 2021, Vertiv launched a new product called Liebert VIC – Liquid Immersion Cooling which it claims to be the next generation in data cooling. In June 2021, Super Micro Computer announced that it is adding a range of liquid cooling solutions to its server products. Customers who implement liquid cooling can improve data center PUE by more than 40% by cutting power costs.
In December 2019, CoolBitts had launched the USD USD2450 PC Immersion Cooling Kit including the chassis, coolant, fans, PCIe tray, power meter, pump, radiator, and rear IO panel.
