Fran Briggs Announces the Best of Fall Reading, 2021
Fran Briggs, American Journalist and Publicist
List includes authors from Los Angeles to the UK
Some authors are bestselling and have entertained for decades; others are emerging but capture the attention of readers across the globe. This speaks to the depth of talent and artistic diversity.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you're in search of picture-perfect reading this season, The Best of Fall, 2021, has your selections. American journalist, Fran Briggs today recognized ten authors and their books as honorees. The annual promotion puts the spotlight on writers from Los Angeles to the UK.
— Fran Briggs
“The list helps readers make quality decisions as it pertains to their literary options this season,” explained Briggs. “Some authors are bestselling and have entertained for decades; others are emerging but capture the attention of readers across the globe. This speaks to the depth of talent and artistic diversity,” she concluded.
Among the genres are mystery, romance, finance, sci-fi, inspiration and children's literature. Readers will enjoy adventurous and unpredictable plots as well as gratifying narratives. The list is organized by title; publisher; author’s name; a short synopsis, and a link for additional information and purchase. The numerical order does not coincide with ranking.
1. SPOOKTACULAR: The Further Adventures of Holly KissKiss (Kindle) by Daniel M Warloch It's Halloween but for Holly, things don't turn out the way she'd want it. Yet, as it always does with Holly, there's a happy ending. https://www.amazon.com/SPOOKTACULAR-Further-Adventures-Holly-KissKiss-ebook/dp/B072M5V6PQ
2. The Perfect Chance (D S Publishing) by Danyelle Scroggins Exciting Christian romance book invites you into the lives of Kane and Veronica; Austin and Selena, Damon and Hope to see how each individual capitalizes on the perfect chance. https://www.amazon.com/Perfect-Chance-Louisiana-Love-Book-ebook/dp/B08HTPVX14
3. Can't We Talk About Something More Pleasant? (Bloomsbury US) by Roz Chast Graphic memoir humorously and accurately chronicles the lives of the author’s parents, and their refusal to discuss their ailments and plan for their final years. https://www.amazon.com/Cant-Talk-about-Something-Pleasant/dp/1632861011
4. Facing The Mountain (Viking) by Daniel James Brown Japanese-Americans sacrifice for a country that shuns them Anti-Asian racism that never went away. https://www.amazon.com/Facing-Mountain-Japanese-American-Heroes/dp/0525557407
5. From the Barrio to the Boardroom (Writers of the Round Table Press) by Dr. Robert Renteria The author’s journey from East L.A. gang and drug life, to becoming VP of a publicly traded company, owner of his own businesses, civic leader, and empowering youth to stay in school, out of gangs and off drugs. https://www.fromtheBarrio.com
6. The BlackGuard of the Glen (Independently Published) by Michelle Deerwester-Dalrymple Black James Douglas’ heart is as dark as his name; will Tosia be the one to tame the beast of the Highlands? https://books2read.com/blackguard
7. Give It Wings And Let It Fly Away (ASJ Publishing) by Ken Maxon A collection of poetry and haiku https://www.amazon.com/Give-Wings-Let-Fly-Away/dp/0992598249
8. Overcome Depression: Strategies from Science & Scripture (Stoneworks Media) by Margaret Lalich A faith-based powerhouse of practical strategies, information, and inspiration for those coping with depression http://www.margaretlalich.com
9. 30 Days to Taming Your Finances (Harvest House Publishers) by Deborah Smith Pegues Coming from her years of experience as a public accountant and certified behavioral consultant, the author sheds light on the emotional and practical side of putting finances in order. https://www.amazon.com/30-Days-Taming-Your-Finances-ebook/dp/B001XCVQAM
10. Eyes Wide Shut (Chatiela Underwood) by Chatiela Underwood The author sheds light on domestic violence, mental illness, rape, suicide and a plethora of issues people often hide behind. http://www.chatielaunderwood.com
