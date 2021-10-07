Global Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth Opportunities

Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $16.58 billion in 2020 to $18.46 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $23.1 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8%. Rising geriatric population along with the rising deaths related to cardiovascular disorders is driving the cardiovascular surgical devices market.

The cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market consists of sales of cardiovascular surgery devices and related services. Cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment are used in cardiac surgery and other cardiovascular procedures performed to repair structural defects of the cardiovascular system of the heart and its damaged or blocked valves and vessels. Cardiovascular surgery devices are divided into perfusion disposables, beating heart surgery systems, cardiopulmonary bypass equipment and cardiac ablation devices.

Trends In The Global Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Market

Companies in the cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market are investing in second generation bioresorbable stents and as well rectifying the glitches which occurred in the earlier version of bioresorbable stents. This advancing segment is poised to garner $247 million by 2025. Due to the all-new device features such as thinner strut thicknesses, faster resorption times, and better radial force, these are expected to grow at a higher growth rate. A higher elective procedure volume due to the less-invasive nature of PCIs when compared to coronary artery bypass grafting is expected to drive bioresorbable stents adoption. For instance, Amaranth Medical has developed three medical devices with thinner strut thickness, latest bearing a magnitude of 100 microns.

Global Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

The global cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market is further segmented:

By Product Type: Beating Heart Surgery Systems, Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment, Cardiac Ablation Devices, Perfusion Disposables

By End User: Home and Ambulatory Care, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories

By Application: Congenital Heart Defects, Cardiac Arrhythmia, Coronary Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure, Other Applications

By Geography: The global cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment global market, cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment global market share, cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment global market players, cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment global market segments and geographies, cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, C.R.Bard and Abiomed.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

