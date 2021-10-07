Global Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market Size And Lotions Market Growth Opportunities

Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the lotions and sunscreens market is expected to grow from $21.37 billion in 2020 to $24.96 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The lotions (including sunscreens) market is expected to reach $35.54 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. As millennials will represent a large part of the global workforce and play a major role in driving the current economy, their preferences and shopping habits will be an important driving factor for the lotions market.

The Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market consists of the sales of body lotions. Body lotions is a smooth liquid preparation designed to be applied to the skin for medicinal, cosmetic purposes or protective purposes. For example, sunscreens, a substance that protect from sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation and thus help against sunburns.

Trends In The Global Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market

The demand for multi-benefit combinations has been increasing rapidly. Products such as foundations with anti-aging serums, sun screen lotions, nail polish with UV protection and anti-aging claims are introduced into the Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market. Multi-benefit solutions are expected to continue to penetrate further into different categories such as hair care with anti-aging or fragrance to lipsticks with lip care.

Global Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market Segments:

The global lotions market is further segmented:

By Type: Dry Skin Body Lotion, Oily Skin Body Lotion, Normal Skin Body Lotion, Others

By Application: Men, Women, Baby

By Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

By Geography: The global lotion and sunscreen market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides lotions market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global lotions (including sunscreens) market, lotions market share, lotions market players, lotions market segments and geographies, lotions market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market Organizations Covered: Aveeno, Cetaphil, Olay, Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Clarins, Crabtreeand Evelyn, Hempz, Murad, L'Oréal S.A., Unilever, Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Estée Lauder Companies, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Avon Products, Inc., Shiseido Co., Ltd., Procter & Gamble Company, Revlon, Inc., CeraVe, Avène, Eucerin, Vanicream, EltaMD, La Roche-Posay, Jergens, St. Ives.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

