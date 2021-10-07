Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Recovers From COVID-Impact At Growth Rate Of 17.6%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2020 to $1.94 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.66 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.2%. The growing awareness on dental health care has led to demand for proper healthcare system with upgraded devices. The dental diagnostic imaging devices help to meet the oral healthcare demands of people and will drive the market growth.

The dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market consists of sales of dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment. The dental diagnostic imaging devices use technology that creates visual representation of the inner body of tooth for clinical analysis. These devices are used for better analysis of dental problems such as tooth decay, tooth erosion and gum disease.

Trends In The Global Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

The need for precise diagnostic tools has given rise to innovation in dental imaging technology such as cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) and magnetic resonance imaging and others. These new techniques have helped in better examination of complex facial structures and early diagnosis of dental diseases. For example, on 19 January 2018, The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) started use of Cone Beam CT (CBCT) scan facility that would help dental surgeons in increasing the efficiency of their dental surgeries. These devices provide a 3D image of the patient's jaw to get precise knowledge of the problem before the surgery is performed and helps in safe and better treatment outcome.

Global Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

The global dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market is further segmented:

By Method: Intraoral Imaging, Extraoral Imaging

By end users: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Forensic Labs, Others

Technology: X-Ray Systems, Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Others

By Geography: The global dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market, dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market share, dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment global market players, dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment global market segments and geographies, dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Carestream Health, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Siemens Healthcare and GE Healthcare.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

