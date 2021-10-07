Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Grows At Rate Of 14% Through 2021

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the robotic vacuum cleaners market is expected grow from $4.25 billion in 2020 to $4.84 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.39 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%. Rising investments for developing new technologies in robotic vacuum cleaners is contributing to the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaners market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3130&type=smp

The robotic vacuum cleaners market consists of sales of robotic vacuum cleaners and related services. It can clean floors, windows, pools and gardens efficiently without any human effort. Robotic vacuum cleaners or Robovac are home appliances, designed to clean our homes autonomously without human intervention. They are fully automated and artificial intelligence powered with various sensors and scheduling programs.

Trends In The Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

Companies are launching new products in order to increase their revenue and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in 2019, in the USA, iRobot Corporation, a leading advanced robotic vacuum technology company, launched its advanced robotic vacuum cleaner, Roomba s9+ and also launched its advanced robotic mop Braava jet m6 mopping robot that complements cleaning with mopping. These robots can talk to each other with in-built imprint link technology for vacuuming and mopping autonomously without any human effort.

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Segments:

The global robotic vacuum cleaner market is further segmented:

By Type: Robotic Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner

By End-Users: Residential, Commercial

By Type Of Charging: Automatic Charging, Manual Charging

By Geography: The global robot vacuum cleaner market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides robotic vacuum cleaners global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global robotic vacuum cleaners market, robotic vacuum cleaners global market share, robotic vacuum cleaners market players, robotic vacuum cleaners market segments and geographies, robotic vacuum cleaners market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The robotic vacuum cleaners market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Organizations Covered: Dyson Ltd., ECOVACS Robotics Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Neato Robotics, Miele & Cie. KG, iRobot Corporation, Proscenic, Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd, Maytronics Ltd., Metapo, Inc, Hayward Industries, Inc., ILIFE Robotics Technology, Vorwerk & Co. KG, Proscenic, Kevac SRL, Robert Bosch GmbH, Bissell Inc., Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd, Taurus Group, Groupe Seb Deutschland Gmbh, Pentair plc, bObsweep Inc., Yujin Robots Co., Ltd., AB Electrolux, Mamibot, FunrobotMSI), YujinRobot.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2021:

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Handheld, Canister, Upright, Stick), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Application (Household, Commercial), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cordless-vacuum-cleaners-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change

Household Type Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2021 - By Type Of Product (Upright, Canister, Central, Robotic, Drum, Wet/Dry), By Mode Of Sale (Offline, Online), By Type Of Use (Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Window Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner), By Operation Mode (Self-Drive, Remote Control), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-type-vacuum-cleaners-global-market-report

Small Electrical Appliance Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Household Type Fans, Household Type Vacuum Cleaners, Other Household Type Small Electric Appliances), By Application (Home, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-electrical-appliances-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/