Power Tools Market Worth $48,677.0 Million by 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Power Tools Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global power tools market has observed substantial growth in the past few years, due to the rise in investment in various end-user industries such as construction, energy, mining,and others.A number of power tool manufacturers are expanding their businesses all over the globe, due to rise in customer base, higher effective operations,expandedgeographical reach, andtechnologically advanced product portfolios. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for the power tools.

The global power tools market size was $32.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $48.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1734

The market growth is attributed to the rise in adoption of power tools in professional and personal application. Industrial and do-it-yourself (DIY) sectors are the two major applications of power tools. The industrial sector accounts for the maximum share in the global market, owing to the dominant use of power tools for process automation in the construction and automotive industries.

Top Leading Players

Atlas Copco AB
Emerson Electric Co.
Hilti Corporation
Ingersoll-Rand plc.
Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.
Makita Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Snap-on Incorporated
Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1734

Key Market Segmentation

By Mode Of Operation

Electric
Corded Power Tools
Cordless Power Tools
Pneumatic
Others

By Tool Type

Drills
Saws
Wrenches
Material Removal Tool
Others

By Application

Industrial
Construction
Automotive
Aerospace
Others
Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1734

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Power Tools Market Worth $48,677.0 Million by 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Starting a Sex Toy Business is a Way for Millennials to Become Millionaires
Food Glazing Agent Market Expected to Reach $4,521.7 Million by 2030
Power Tools Market Worth $48,677.0 Million by 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity
View All Stories From This Author