Power Tools Market Worth $48,677.0 Million by 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global power tools market has observed substantial growth in the past few years, due to the rise in investment in various end-user industries such as construction, energy, mining,and others.A number of power tool manufacturers are expanding their businesses all over the globe, due to rise in customer base, higher effective operations,expandedgeographical reach, andtechnologically advanced product portfolios. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for the power tools.The global power tools market size was $32.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $48.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The market growth is attributed to the rise in adoption of power tools in professional and personal application. Industrial and do-it-yourself (DIY) sectors are the two major applications of power tools. The industrial sector accounts for the maximum share in the global market, owing to the dominant use of power tools for process automation in the construction and automotive industries.

Top Leading Players
Atlas Copco AB
Emerson Electric Co.
Hilti Corporation
Ingersoll-Rand plc.
Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.
Makita Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Snap-on Incorporated
Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation

By Mode Of Operation
Electric
Corded Power Tools
Cordless Power Tools
Pneumatic
Others

By Tool Type
Drills
Saws
Wrenches
Material Removal Tool
Others

By Application
Industrial
Construction
Automotive
Aerospace
Others
Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA